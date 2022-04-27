PING Scottish Open Series to get under way

Scottish Golf’s new open series is here!

The PING Scottish Open Series will get under way on Friday with the first qualifying event at Murcar Links in Aberdeen.

It is the first of six qualifiers which will be held at iconic venues around the country including Douglas Park, Fraserburgh, Bruntsfield Links, Longniddry and Western Gailes.

The new championship offers golfers of all abilities, genders and handicaps the chance to compete on some of the country’s top courses and win hundreds of pounds’ worth of PING products.

• Collin Morikawa puts majors over money



• Tour legend reveals what annoys him on course



From each of the six qualifying rounds, the players with the top four nett and top gross scores will secure their place at August’s grand final, to be held at Trump International in Aberdeenshire.

In the first event, the field consists of male and female golfers from all over Scotland, ranging in handicap from +3 to 32.

Murcar Links was the venue for the 2021 Scottish Men’s Amateur and this year’s Scottish Boys Open – meaning amateurs have a rare opportunity to play one of the country’s top tracks.

“We are delighted to be welcoming golfers to Murcar Links this week to compete in the first of six PING Scottish Open Series qualifiers,” said Karin Sharp, Scottish Golf’s chief operating officer.

• Trump course to stage LIV finale



• Top-100 players on brink of breakaway



“This series of events is a valuable addition to the Scottish Golf event calendar and offers a fantastic opportunity to compete for some incredible prizes. The field for this first qualifier is a great example of the diversity of this event and it will be exciting to see competitors teeing it up and getting the Series underway.

“With five qualifying events still to come after this week, I would encourage golfers from across Scotland to see what is on offer and get involved.”

For a full list of tee times, click here.