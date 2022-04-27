search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPING Scottish Open Series to get under way

Golf News

PING Scottish Open Series to get under way

By Jamie Hall27 April, 2022
Scottish Golf PING Scottish Open Series Golf in Scotland Scottish news Murcar Links
Murcar Links

Scottish Golf’s new open series is here!

The PING Scottish Open Series will get under way on Friday with the first qualifying event at Murcar Links in Aberdeen.

It is the first of six qualifiers which will be held at iconic venues around the country including Douglas Park, Fraserburgh, Bruntsfield Links, Longniddry and Western Gailes.

The new championship offers golfers of all abilities, genders and handicaps the chance to compete on some of the country’s top courses and win hundreds of pounds’ worth of PING products.

• Collin Morikawa puts majors over money

• Tour legend reveals what annoys him on course

From each of the six qualifying rounds, the players with the top four nett and top gross scores will secure their place at August’s grand final, to be held at Trump International in Aberdeenshire.

In the first event, the field consists of male and female golfers from all over Scotland, ranging in handicap from +3 to 32.

Murcar Links was the venue for the 2021 Scottish Men’s Amateur and this year’s Scottish Boys Open – meaning amateurs have a rare opportunity to play one of the country’s top tracks.

“We are delighted to be welcoming golfers to Murcar Links this week to compete in the first of six PING Scottish Open Series qualifiers,” said Karin Sharp, Scottish Golf’s chief operating officer.

• Trump course to stage LIV finale

• Top-100 players on brink of breakaway

“This series of events is a valuable addition to the Scottish Golf event calendar and offers a fantastic opportunity to compete for some incredible prizes. The field for this first qualifier is a great example of the diversity of this event and it will be exciting to see competitors teeing it up and getting the Series underway.

“With five qualifying events still to come after this week, I would encourage golfers from across Scotland to see what is on offer and get involved.”

For a full list of tee times, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - PING Scottish Open Series

Related Articles - Golf in Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Murcar Links

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand
Edinburgh golf courses attacked by “idiotic” thugs
Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update
Brooks Koepka called “scumbag piece of sh*t” by internet personality
WATCH: Kiradech Aphibarnrat has hole in one at Mexico Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow