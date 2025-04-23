Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

One of the world’s leading golf brands has signed a deal to sponsor LIV Golf League outfit Torqué GC.

Ping has put pen to paper on an agreement that will see the Scottsdale-based equipment giant endorse the all Latin American team captained by long-time brand ambassador Joaquin Niemann.

The sponsorship officially begins this week at LIV Golf Mexico City.

In addition to Niemann, Torqué includes Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz. All four players will play with Ping clubs, wear Ping branded headwear and carry a Ping staff bag.

“All four of the Torque GC team members played PING equipment prior to turning professional and continue to do so today,” said PING CEO & President John K. Solheim.

“We’ve had strong relationships with each of them throughout their careers. They are great friends and tremendous competitors. We look forward to following their successes both as a team and individuals as they help increase Ping’s awareness to golfers around the world.”

Niemann, currently the No.1 ranked player on the LIV Golf League, has notched four individual wins since joining the circuit in 2022, including two of the first four events this season. He also prevailed on the Asian Tour late last year at the Saudi International, claiming the title and the distinction of being the first player to win with Ping’s new G440 driver.

“My first set of Ping clubs was one of their junior sets and I’ve had Ping clubs in my bag ever since,” said the Chilean.

“They’re an engineering company that puts product performance above all else.

“The equipment and service their tour reps provide gives our team the confidence to go out and compete for the podium every week. Mito, Carlos, Sebastian and I are honoured, and grateful Ping has chosen to support Torqué GC in such a meaningful way.”