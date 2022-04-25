Plan for “world-class” new course at St Andrews

Owners of a luxury resort in St Andrews have submitted plans to create a “world-class” new course close to the Home of Golf.

The Fairmont currently boasts two 18-hole courses, as well as a five-star hotel with more than 200 rooms.

But now St Andrews Bay Development, which has owned the site since 2019, has unveiled plans to convert the existing tracks into one championship venue.

It has applied to Fife Council for planning permission in order to extend the course, and for the construction work required.

“The vision for the resort is to create a world-class golf course which would become one of top 100 courses in the world,” the firm said in a statement.

“The creation of the championship course would be the first phase of the overall upgrade of all golfing facilities on the resort.

“At present the two existing golf courses are outstanding tests of golf and the resort as a whole is a well-established asset to the St Andrews and Fife-wide economy and tourism sector.

“As golf course design, technology and maintenance of golf courses have evolved there is an opportunity at St Andrews Bay to adjust and remodel the courses to establish the location as one of the ‘must-play’ courses in Scotland and the world, with the aim being to draw golfers from around the world.”

The Fairmont already has tournament pedigree and will host the Hero Open in July, as well as being a qualifying venue for the Open Championship. The new track would also be capable of hosting DP World Tour events.

Design experts MacKenzie & Ebert have been enlisted to help with the redesign, which would see the best aspects of both the Torrance and Kittock courses combined.

Fairways would be remodelled, greens repositioned and the landscape improved in order to “significantly enhance” tourism in the area.

The plans are expected to go before Fife Council in the coming months.