search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPlans for new St Andrews course run into trouble... AGAIN!

Golf News

Plans for new St Andrews course run into trouble... AGAIN!

By Michael McEwan27 January, 2022
Feddinch Golf Club St Andrews golf courses Golf In Scotland New courses Mark Ogren
Feddinch

Long-standing plans to build a new golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews have run into yet more difficulties. 

The £25million development at Feddinch Mains was resurrected last year when Investment consultants GPH Engineering published new proposals for the project.

GPH, which purchased the 97.58-hectare site in early 2020, outlined plans for a “leisure-led development” to include an 18-hole championship course designed by Tom Weiskopf, as well as a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa, restaurant.

• Patrick Reed claims he is "misunderstood"

However, The Courier is reporting that those plans have hit the rocks

It claims that GPH faces being struck off by Companies House after failing to file accounts. One of its directors, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren, walked away from the company last October amid a row with business partner Hector Pous Rivero.

Ogren halted work on the development last summer after it emerged that contractors hadn’t been paid.

That has left the development of the Feddinch Main project – first mooted as far back as March 1999 = in real limbo.

“This is another concerning and disappointing development for residents living near the abandoned site,” said local MP Wendy Chamberlain.

• Popular muni battles back from the brink

“They have had to put up with the disruption and inconvenience of this eyesore for years.

“In recent months the situation has got worse as the site has deteriorated further, with trees being blown onto the adjacent boundary.

“I hope a new developer can be found quickly to continue the work and end the uncertainty.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Feddinch Golf Club

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - New courses

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre: Scot opens up on slow start to year
Bryson DeChambeau OUT of Saudi International
Brooks Koepka takes Mickelson to task over PGA Tour comments
Greenkeepers unearth 95-year-old message in a bottle
Bryson DeChambeau offered £100 MILLION to join Super League

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow