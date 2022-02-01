Plans for new St Andrews course run into trouble... AGAIN!

Long-standing plans to build a new golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews have run into yet more difficulties.



The £25million development at Feddinch Mains was resurrected last year when Investment consultants GPH Engineering published new proposals for the project.

GPH, which purchased the 97.58-hectare site in early 2020, outlined plans for a “leisure-led development” to include an 18-hole championship course designed by Tom Weiskopf, as well as a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa, restaurant.



However, The Courier is reporting that those plans have hit the rocks

It claims that GPH faces being struck off by Companies House after failing to file accounts. One of its directors, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren, walked away from the company last October amid a row with business partner Hector Pous Rivero.

Ogren halted work on the development last summer after it emerged that contractors hadn’t been paid.

That has left the development of the Feddinch Main project – first mooted as far back as March 1999 = in real limbo.

“This is another concerning and disappointing development for residents living near the abandoned site,” said local MP Wendy Chamberlain.



“They have had to put up with the disruption and inconvenience of this eyesore for years.

“In recent months the situation has got worse as the site has deteriorated further, with trees being blown onto the adjacent boundary.

“I hope a new developer can be found quickly to continue the work and end the uncertainty.”