Controversial plans to build a new golf course on a protected Highland beach are in serious doubt after a government agency report called for an ‘outright rejection’.

As revealed by The National, the report states that the proposed 18-hole golf course at Coul Links, in Sutherland, has “likely significant effect and probable adverse effect on integrity”.

Therefore, SNP ministers will have to conclude that there are “Imperative Reasons of Over-riding Public Interest” to allow the development to go ahead.

Coul Links is a triple-protected site which forms part of the Loch Fleet Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), the Dornoch Firth and Loch Fleet Special Protection Area (SPA), and the Dornoch Firth and Loch Fleet Ramsar site.

That means the site is protected under the 1971 international Convention on Wetlands.

A final decision on the plans, which have been on and off since taking their first steps forward in 2017, will be taken by SNP ministers.

The plans were “called in” last year following approval from the Highland Council before consideration of the plans was put “on hold” last month.

The latest twist came after the Scottish Government published a new policy stepping up protections for Ramsar sites, including by mandating a Habitats Regulations Assessment (HRA) for any developments affecting one.

It states: “If the HRA concludes that adverse impact on integrity [of notified natural features] would take place, the application would not be supported… unless there are Imperative Reasons of Over-riding Public Interest.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Government agency NatureScot, has also conducted a “shadow HRA”, which found that the development would “undermine” conservation objectives.

It found that assessments have “not demonstrated that there will not be an adverse effect” on the integrity of the sand dunes or the population of plant species Baltic Rush.

Following the appraisal, Scottish Green MSP Ariane Burgess urged the government to finally halt the plans based on their impact on local nature.

“This is a really important analysis, and I hope that the SNP will listen to it and take action,” Burgess said. “It should mark the end of the saga and a rejection of this totally inappropriate and destructive development.

“Planning permission should never have been granted in the first place, and I have joined campaigners across the area in objecting to it.”

The Highlands and Islands politician added: “Coul Links sand dunes are very rare habitats, with a variety of vegetation and species dependent on them for their survival. The developer’s plans fall badly short in terms of our efforts to protect our planet and improve our biodiversity.

“East Sutherland is already well served by high-quality golf courses. Coul Links must be protected by the Scottish Government and marked safe from these destructive plans for yet another private golf course.

“It would be an act of environmental vandalism. We must not prioritise profits over public use of these beautiful spaces that are becoming few and far between.”

A petition to save Coul Links from a “destructive Déjà Vu Groundhog golf course” has also passed 25,000 signatures.

However, the NatureScot report has been dismissed by Communities for Coul (C4C), a local campaign group lobbying for American billionaire Mike Keisner to be allowed to build the course.

“The suggestion that Scottish ministers cannot now approve the Coul Links development without going against their own policy is not correct,” a spokesperson said. “NatureScot’s shadow HRA is based on their highly contested approach to impact on sand dunes.

“It is entirely possible that the reporters will find in C4C’s favour after assessing the evidence presented and then a different assessment would be undertaken with, we hope, a different outcome.

“However, should Scottish ministers rule against the development, that decision would fly in the face of several Scottish Government policies with which many elements of the Coul Links project are aligned, including the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“The proposed development is also closely aligned with the Community Wealth Building (Scotland) Bill currently going through Parliament.”

The group has previously claimed that the plans would contribute between 270-400 full-time jobs and £8-12 million per year to the economy.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.