search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPlans for “world-class” golf retreat near St Andrews – with own airstrip

Golf News

Plans for “world-class” golf retreat near St Andrews – with own airstrip

By Jamie Hall08 October, 2022
Hawkswood Country Estate Golf In Scotland Fife Home of Golf St Andrew
Hawkswood Country Estate

A Fife-based family business has unveiled plans for a luxury golf retreat featuring its own private airstrip close to some of the sport’s most iconic courses.

Hawkswood Country Estate, near Peat Inn in the East Neuk, has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice with Fife Council outlining ambitious plans for the site.

Included in the proposals are a golf course, holiday accommodation including treehouses, a wedding venue and indoor swimming pool.

• Public inquiry into rejected Ryder Cup venue

• Koepka and DeChambeau rage at OWGR

Significantly, they also incorporate a grass airstrip which doubles up as a driving range – a key aspect of plans to offer aerial tours of Fife’s historic courses.

"I wanted to create a world-class retreat for golfers who wanted space and first-class accommodation,” owner John Ainscough, who operates the venue along with his family, told bunkered.co.uk.

“Within five or ten minutes you’ve got some wonderful links courses. You can start at Ladybank and go all the way round Dumbarnie, Elie and Kingsbarns all the way to St Andrews.

“We wanted to create a unique venue. We set our benchmark to be five-star.”

Hawkswood already caters for golfers and has a dedicated short game area and driving range.

• Phil Mickelson gives verdict on points deal

• Kevin Na: Players "excited" to join LIV

The resort has a five-star self-catering rating from VisitScotland and is a popular venue for international visitors.

If the plans are approved, the site will also include a Civil Aviation Authority-approved helipad.

A public consultation into the proposals has already been launched, with a formal planning application due to be submitted once that has ended.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Fife

Related Articles - Home of Golf

Related Articles - St Andrew

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell vents frustration at OWGR
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine after Wentworth WD
Saudi activist urges LPGA to resist LIV approach
Hideki Matsuyama breaks silence on LIV rumours
Euan Walker targeting DP World Tour after maiden win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
How to hit a fade
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow