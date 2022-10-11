Plans for “world-class” golf retreat near St Andrews – with own airstrip

A Fife-based family business has unveiled plans for a luxury golf retreat featuring its own private airstrip close to some of the sport’s most iconic courses.

Hawkswood Country Estate, near Peat Inn in the East Neuk, has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice with Fife Council outlining ambitious plans for the site.

Included in the proposals are a golf course, holiday accommodation including treehouses, a wedding venue and indoor swimming pool.

Significantly, they also incorporate a grass airstrip which doubles up as a driving range – a key aspect of plans to offer aerial tours of Fife’s historic courses.

"I wanted to create a world-class retreat for golfers who wanted space and first-class accommodation,” owner John Ainscough, who operates the venue along with his family, told bunkered.co.uk.

“Within five or ten minutes you’ve got some wonderful links courses. You can start at Ladybank and go all the way round Dumbarnie, Elie and Kingsbarns all the way to St Andrews.

“We wanted to create a unique venue. We set our benchmark to be five-star.”

Hawkswood already caters for golfers and has a dedicated short game area and driving range.

The resort has a five-star self-catering rating from VisitScotland and is a popular venue for international visitors.

If the plans are approved, the site will also include a Civil Aviation Authority-approved helipad.

A public consultation into the proposals has already been launched, with a formal planning application due to be submitted once that has ended.