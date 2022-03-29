search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPlans for “world-class” new links a step closer

Golf News

Plans for “world-class” new links a step closer

By Jamie Hall25 March, 2022
Coul Links highland council Scottish news Golf In Scotland Home of Golf
Coul Links

Proposals for a “world-class” new golf course in the Highlands have taken another step towards fruition.

The planned links at Coul in Sutherland has proved controversial and led to clashes between locals, who are largely supportive, and conservationists who are against it.

A ballot carried out last year showed it had the support of 69% of local residents – and now the Communities for Coul (C4C) group has submitted a scoping application to Highland Council.

• Callaway partners with Archerfield Links

• Hunt for teens who torched golf course

“Our aim remains to achieve planning permission for one of the world’s most environmentally sensitive golf courses,” said Gordon Sutherland of C4C.

“It will use the income it generates to remediate the Coul Links SSSI and then sustain it for future generations.”

C4C claims a key component of the proposals is to restore and protect the Coul Links Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

It has studied other courses built on SSSIs, such as Askernish, Machrihanish and Skibo.

A number of plans are in place to address environmental concerns, including reducing the amount of land used for tees, greens and walkways by around 40%.

Fairways will be mown, instead of being stripped and replanted, and will be split into two or more sections to avoid fragmenting small colonies of flora and fauna.

• Tiger Slam irons - are they real?

• Brooks Koepka slams "easy" tour setups

Two years ago the Scottish Government refused to grant permission for the development – despite widespread local support and a 16-1 vote by Highland councillors in favour.

Local leaders consider the new course vital for the area’s economy.

C4C is planning fundraising activities in order to be able to submit a fresh planning application this year.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Coul Links

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Home of Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Hank Haney: Tiger is “in” for The Masters, and “he can win again”
bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow