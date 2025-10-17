Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Another golf course could soon make way for more housing, with plans put forward to build over 1,000 homes on a track in Dagenham.

The redevelopment would take place on Crowlands Heath Golf Course, after residents nearby to the course were issued with a letter earlier this month via H4Life Ltd, according to the Romford Recorder.

In the letter it confirms that H4Life have agreed to buy the golf venue, after stating that the golf club had been ‘struggling financially’ in recent years.

H4Life Ltd director Marc Pennick claims that the current numbers visiting and playing Crowlands Heath are not ‘sustainable’ moving forward.

Per the report, a spokesperson said: “The 100 per cent affordable housing redevelopment of Crowlands Heath Golf Course will provide over 1,100 much-needed low rise homes.

“The existing site is a nine-hole, semi-private golf course with a driving range.

“It is located on poor-performing green belt land and provides an excellent location for affordable housing.

“Assael Architecture have designed a landscape-led masterplan, involving a pedestrian green route across the entire site, enhancing the biodiversity of the area with consciously designed green areas.”

As well as housing, the proposed plans also include an indoor sports facility, football pitches, cafe/bar and a community centre.

Elsewhere, similar plans had also been put forward in Swindon to build 200 homes on the land of Shrivenham Golf Club.

The golf club however have since played down the development, announcing their plans to continue to operate out of the venue.

“It has been brought to our attention that Bloor Homes are starting the planning application process again to build 200 homes on the golf club land,” read a statement.

“As some might be aware, we have been through this situation before (about seven years ago) and the permission did not go through.

“Shrivenham Park Golf Club is powered by the local community as well as our members that come from further afield. We have no plans to close and will remain open as long as we are able to operate.

“Your support is, as always, greatly appreciated.”

(Image credit: Crowlands Golf Centre)