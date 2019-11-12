search
Golf News

Play brand new courses in 2020 courtesy of bunkered

By bunkered.co.uk12 November, 2019
Are you looking to play some new courses in 2020? Keen to expand your golfing horizons and tee it up somewhere you’ve never been before?

A bunkered magazine subscription is your ticket to play.

For just £36, not only will you will receive eight issues of Scotland’s only golf magazine delivered direct to your door, you will also get to take your pick of THREE rounds at golf and your choice of TWENTY-TWO different courses across the country.

From well-known championship tracks like Machrihanish Dunes, The Roxburghe and Cardrona, to ‘hidden gems’ such as Abroath and Pitreavie, to nine-hole crackers like Dragon’s Tooth, there’s something for everyone.

It truly is the best golf offer around. 

Announcing the new offer, bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie said: “It’s no mean feat to keep raising the bar when it comes to an offer of such amazing quality and value but we truly believe is our very best subscription offer to date.

“We’ve teamed-up with some fantastic courses across the country to give you a whole host of options for your golf in 2020.

“We are committed to giving as many people as possible the opportunity to experience and enjoy this great game, and hopefully deliver extra revenue into the country’s clubs at the same time.”

The three rounds of golf are limited in supply and available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. When they’re gone, they’re gone, so sign-up now to avoid disappointment. Alternatively, why not gift the golfer in your life a subscription for Christmas?

• For full details on the courses you can play and to subscribe quickly, easily and securely, click here.

