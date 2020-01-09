search
HomeGolf NewsPlayers announce new gear deals as 2020 gets underway

Players announce new gear deals as 2020 gets underway

By Michael McEwan06 January, 2020
Golf Equipment New Gear Eddie Pepperell Matt Wallace Ping PXG Chez Reavie Joel Dahmen Jason Kokrak Haley Moore
Eddie Pepprell New Clubs

Eddie Pepperell is one of several high-profile players to have announced a new equipment partner for 2020 and beyond.

With most contracts typically expiring at the end of the calendar year, the first few days of the New Year has, over the past few years, become golf's very own equivalent of football's transfer window.

Two-time European Tour winner Pepperell was among the first to reveal that he will have a new bag of clubs, after signing with PING following the end of his previous partnership with Mizuno.

• WATCH - Reed heckled by fan in Hawaii

• Pro takes aim at slow players in 2020 message

• 8 big predictions for golf in 2020

The Englishman tweeted this at the weekend:

Interestingly, Matt Wallace, who was a PING player last year, is no longer listed on the company's website among its brand ambassadors and tour staff, nor are PING listed among Wallace's sponsors on his Twitter bio. There is no news yet as to what his next move will be.

• Knox makes cool piece of PGA Tour history

• 2019 ends on high note for Bob-Mac

PXG, meantime, have bolstered their 'Troops' by signing PGA Tour stars Chez Reavie, Joel Dahmen and Jason Kokrak, as well as LPGA rookie Haley Moore.

Stay tuned to bunkered.co.uk for more announcements as we get them, as well as all of January's hottest new equipment releases.

Phil Mickelson owns Justin Rose with Masters quip
Michelle's having a wee Wie!
bunkered.co.uk toasts record-breaking year
Patrick Reed threatens legal action against top golf analyst
"Filthy!" - You have to see this shot from Eddie Pepperell

