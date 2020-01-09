Players announce new gear deals as 2020 gets underway

Eddie Pepperell is one of several high-profile players to have announced a new equipment partner for 2020 and beyond.



With most contracts typically expiring at the end of the calendar year, the first few days of the New Year has, over the past few years, become golf's very own equivalent of football's transfer window.



Two-time European Tour winner Pepperell was among the first to reveal that he will have a new bag of clubs, after signing with PING following the end of his previous partnership with Mizuno.



The Englishman tweeted this at the weekend:



Really pleased to say I’ll be playing @PINGTourEurope golf clubs in 2020. Also, @DogsForGoodUK logo will feature on my bag. They’re a wonderful charity, so check them out. pic.twitter.com/BhiLV8Mh2x — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 4, 2020

Interestingly, Matt Wallace, who was a PING player last year, is no longer listed on the company's website among its brand ambassadors and tour staff, nor are PING listed among Wallace's sponsors on his Twitter bio. There is no news yet as to what his next move will be.

PXG, meantime, have bolstered their 'Troops' by signing PGA Tour stars Chez Reavie, Joel Dahmen and Jason Kokrak, as well as LPGA rookie Haley Moore.



Stay tuned to bunkered.co.uk for more announcements as we get them, as well as all of January's hottest new equipment releases.

