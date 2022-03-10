Players Championship first round hit by weather delay

The first round of the Players Championship has been affected by bad weather.

Play had been due to begin at 11.45am UK time, but officials announced tee times would be delayed by at least an hour as a result of the conditions.

It was also made clear preferred lies will be in place on the first day of the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

The opening of spectator gates was also delayed.

First round play at THE PLAYERS delayed; gates currently set to open 7:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/coy2wR1jX8 — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 10, 2022

The tournament is expected to be heavily affected by the weather, with rain and thunderstorms forecast for much of the week.

It could mean lengthy delays to play at TPC Sawgrass.

The Stadium Course has a sub-air system which enables it to get back into shape fairly quickly following heavy rain.

However, the possibility of thunder means there is a high chance of the first round not being completed on Thursday.