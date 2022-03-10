search
Players Championship first round hit by weather delay

Golf News

Players Championship first round hit by weather delay

By Jamie Hall10 March, 2022
The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Tour News Players Championship
Players Championship Rain Delay Tpc Sawgrass

The first round of the Players Championship has been affected by bad weather.

Play had been due to begin at 11.45am UK time, but officials announced tee times would be delayed by at least an hour as a result of the conditions.

It was also made clear preferred lies will be in place on the first day of the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

• Players Championship first round tee times

The opening of spectator gates was also delayed.

The tournament is expected to be heavily affected by the weather, with rain and thunderstorms forecast for much of the week.

It could mean lengthy delays to play at TPC Sawgrass.

• Justin Thomas gives verdict on March Players

The Stadium Course has a sub-air system which enables it to get back into shape fairly quickly following heavy rain.

However, the possibility of thunder means there is a high chance of the first round not being completed on Thursday.

