search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPlayers frustrated by course set-up on DP World Tour

Golf News

Players frustrated by course set-up on DP World Tour

By Jamie Hall22 April, 2022
DP World Tour ISPS Handa Championship Infinitum Pedro Oriol Richard McEvoy Tour News
Isps Handa Championship

Pros have made their frustration clear at the course setup on the DP World Tour.

After a three-week break, the circuit is back with the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

However, some players were clearly unhappy with the setup at the Lakes Course at the INFINITUM resort in Tarragona.

• Bob MacIntyre makes hole-in-one

• DP World Tour Q-school is BACK!

In particular, they directed their frustration at the long second hole.

Spaniard Pedro Oriol, who is not playing this week, questioned why the hole is a par-four.

He then tagged England’s Richard McEvoy, who is in the field, asking what he had used for his second shot.

"Three-wood second shot in the rain Pedro,” the 42-year-old replied.

“Can never understand why they just don’t play the course as it’s designed.

• Cam Smith reveals unexpected mullet impact

• Tiger Woods reveals latest course design

“Still 560 yards off back tee.”

McEvoy was two-over after Thursday’s weather-delayed first round.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - ISPS Handa Championship

Related Articles - Infinitum

Related Articles - Richard McEvoy

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand
Edinburgh golf courses attacked by “idiotic” thugs
Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update
Brooks Koepka called “scumbag piece of sh*t” by internet personality
WATCH: Kiradech Aphibarnrat has hole in one at Mexico Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow