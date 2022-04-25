Players frustrated by course set-up on DP World Tour

Pros have made their frustration clear at the course setup on the DP World Tour.

After a three-week break, the circuit is back with the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

However, some players were clearly unhappy with the setup at the Lakes Course at the INFINITUM resort in Tarragona.

In particular, they directed their frustration at the long second hole.

Spaniard Pedro Oriol, who is not playing this week, questioned why the hole is a par-four.

He then tagged England’s Richard McEvoy, who is in the field, asking what he had used for his second shot.

3 wood second shot in the rain Pedro. Can never understand why they just don’t play the course as it’s designed🤷🏼‍♂️ still 560 yards off back tee. — Richard McEvoy (@RichardMcEvoy79) April 22, 2022

"Three-wood second shot in the rain Pedro,” the 42-year-old replied.



“Can never understand why they just don’t play the course as it’s designed.

“Still 560 yards off back tee.”

McEvoy was two-over after Thursday’s weather-delayed first round.