Golf News

Players round on fellow pros over rules whining

By Michael McEwan05 March, 2019
Rules of Golf PGA Tour USGA Padraig Harrington Thomas Bjorn Matt Fitzpatrick Patton Kizzire Jay Monahan R&A
New Knee High Drop

Think every tour pro is up in arms about the new rules? Think again.

Since news of Justin Thomas’ tête-à-tête with the USGA broke over the weekend – which came hot on the heels of Rickie Fowler having his own pop at some of the new regulations – other high-profile players have come out in support of the game’s governing bodies and the changes they’ve implemented this year.

Recently appointed European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington was one of the first.

His predecessor at the helm of the good ship Europe and mastermind of the “Pounding In Paris”, Thomas Bjorn, posted something along similar lines.

Matt Fitzpatrick also weighed in with his thoughts.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Patton Kizzire sees no issue with the new rules… with one exception.

For what it’s worth, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to players last night, in which he described the changes to the rules as “a collaborative process, one the PGA Tour has been a part of from the beginning, along with all organisation in the world of golf”.

Monahan added: “We are committed to playing under these rules as we analyse their effectiveness throughout the entire season, and it’s important to acknowledge that we are not at the finish line yet.”

Golf News

Rory McIlroy has his say on changes to the rules of golf
"It felt like my life was over" - Tour star shares drugs ban agony
Pressure? What pressure? - Rory's ready for Augusta
Rory McIlroy sheds new light on Tiger's latest injury
WATCH – This Bryson DeChambeau video will mess with your head

