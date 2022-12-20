search
PNC Championship 2022: How to watch on TV

Golf News

PNC Championship 2022: How to watch on TV

By Jamie Hall15 December, 2022
Tiger Woods PNC Championship PGA Tour golf on TV
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods Pnc Championship How To Watch On Tv

The PNC Championship is an opportunity to see some of golf’s biggest stars in a more relaxed setting.

Although it’s a competitive event, the team aspect – which sees former major champions partner up with relatives – injects a lot of fun into proceedings.

Headlining this year’s tournament is Tiger Woods, who is once again paired up with his 13-year-old son Charlie.

John Daly and his son John Jr are aiming to defend the title they won last year, while Justin Thomas and his dad Mike are also back for more.

• Club tells female pro practice facilities are for men

• Judge: Nicklaus "allowed to compete" amid lawsuit

Jordan Spieth and his dad Shawn make up a formidable pair, as do Vijay Singh and his son Qass.

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington is appearing alongside his son Patrick, Nick Faldo has teamed up with his son Matthew and Nelly Korda has joined forces with her dad Petr.

It kicks off with Friday’s pro-am, before the two competition days on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s always a hotly-anticipated event and a fun watch – but how can you tune in?

Keep reading to find out...

PNC Championship 2022: How to watch

Saturday December 17
UK: Sky Sports Golf, 6pm
US: Golf Channel, Peacock, NBC

Sunday December 18
UK: Sky Sports Golf. 4.30pm
US: Golf Channel, Peacock, NBC

Need to know more about the PNC Championship? Check out our full preview here.

