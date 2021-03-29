PODCAST: Bob MacIntyre "delighted" to secure Masters berth

Robert MacIntyre has told the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast that he is "absolutely delighted" after securing his place in next week's Masters Tournament.



The 24-year-old Oban man can look forward to teeing it up at Augusta National Golf Club in the first men's major of the year after consolidating his place inside the world's top-50 with a strong performance at last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

MacIntyre, the 2019 European Tour 'Rookie of the Year', remained 44th on the world rankings when the standings were updated this morning, meaning he can look forward to receiving a Masters invite by virtue of being inside the top-50 at the month's end.



Speaking on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast - out now on all good podcast platforms - the Scot admitted to being delighted at firming-up a first visit to Augusta.



"I'm absolutely delighted," he said. "Obviously, it's been a goal of mine for, I don't know how long. It's probably about a year-and-a-half that I've been close to getting the job doing and getting into the Masters but it feels like it's mission accomplished and we've finally done it. Now, it's just about going and performing."

MacIntyre's confidence is brimming after a successful month or so playing on the PGA Tour, culminating in last week's WGC Match Play where he eliminated world No.1 Dustin Johnson, as well as Kevin Na and Adam Long.

As a result, he's going to Augusta with the mindset that "nothing is impossible".

"We'll go out and play golf and, come Sunday afternoon, if we're in with a fighting chance then I'll fight for everything.

"This is something I dreamed of as a wee kid. To do it's obviously a dream come true but that's not where it ends. There's so much more to get out of this.



"All we can do is try our best. We've got everything planned out. Now, we've just got to go there and do it."

