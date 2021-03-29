search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPODCAST: Bob MacIntyre "delighted" to secure Masters berth

Golf News

PODCAST: Bob MacIntyre "delighted" to secure Masters berth

By bunkered.co.uk29 March, 2021
Robert MacIntyre The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Tour News Scottish news The Bunkered Podcast
Robert Mac Intyre Bunkered Podcast

Robert MacIntyre has told the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast that he is "absolutely delighted" after securing his place in next week's Masters Tournament.

The 24-year-old Oban man can look forward to teeing it up at Augusta National Golf Club in the first men's major of the year after consolidating his place inside the world's top-50 with a strong performance at last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

MacIntyre, the 2019 European Tour 'Rookie of the Year', remained 44th on the world rankings when the standings were updated this morning, meaning he can look forward to receiving a Masters invite by virtue of being inside the top-50 at the month's end.

• "Shut it!" - Casey snaps at fan during Match Play

• Farmer plans "world class" course in Highlands

Speaking on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast - out now on all good podcast platforms - the Scot admitted to being delighted at firming-up a first visit to Augusta.

"I'm absolutely delighted," he said. "Obviously, it's been a goal of mine for, I don't know how long. It's probably about a year-and-a-half that I've been close to getting the job doing and getting into the Masters but it feels like it's mission accomplished and we've finally done it. Now, it's just about going and performing."

Listen

The "Robert MacIntyre is going to Augusta" episode

Elsewhere on the episode, MacIntyre reveals:

• His hopes that his family can join him at Augusta
• The former champions he hopes to practice with
• His thoughts on Augusta favouring left-handers
• His Masters merchandise shopping list
• His memories of watching the Masters growing up

MacIntyre's confidence is brimming after a successful month or so playing on the PGA Tour, culminating in last week's WGC Match Play where he eliminated world No.1 Dustin Johnson, as well as Kevin Na and Adam Long.

• Monty calls for action on "ridiculous" slow play

• Gordon Sherry reflects on his Masters debut

As a result, he's going to Augusta with the mindset that "nothing is impossible".

"We'll go out and play golf and, come Sunday afternoon, if we're in with a fighting chance then I'll fight for everything.

"This is something I dreamed of as a wee kid. To do it's obviously a dream come true but that's not where it ends. There's so much more to get out of this. 

"All we can do is try our best. We've got everything planned out. Now, we've just got to go there and do it."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - The Bunkered Podcast

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Foster: A caddie's guide to Augusta National
Can you name every Masters champ - from the most recent to the first?
"Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected
EA Sports announces all-new PGA Tour video game
Here's what Billy Horschel can teach you about speed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow