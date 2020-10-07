search
PODCAST: Greg Norman talks Rory, Bryson, DJ and more!

Golf News

PODCAST: Greg Norman talks Rory, Bryson, DJ and more!

By bunkered.co.uk06 October, 2020
Two-time major champion and former world No.1 Greg Norman joins Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie on this week's episode of The bunkered Podcast.

Norman, known to golf fans the world over as 'The Great White Shark', follows the likes of Christina Kim, Robert MacIntyre, Michael Campbell and Rich Beem in appearing on the show.

In a wide-ranging chat, the Aussie shares his thoughts on Rory's major drought, Bryson's body transformation and DJ's power. 

He also gives us a brilliant glimpse into what life is like on Florida's ultra-exclusive Jupiter Island and reminisces about his maiden European Tour victory at Blairgowrie back in 1977.

Listen or subscribe:

Apple - Listen here 
Spotify - Listen here 
Google - Listen here
Podbean - Listen here

Elsewhere on this week's episode of The bunkered Podcast, Michael and Bryce pay tribute to Paul Lawrie following the Scot's decision to retire from the European Tour following last week's Scottish Open. 

There's a tip of the cap for Mel Reid, who broke her title duck on the LPGA at the weekend, and the guys discuss Sergio Garcia's latest quirk

The worst clichés in golf are also put to the sword, there's a Podder of Merit update and predictions for this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, and Bryce recalls the time he met Tom Kite* at the Scottish Open.

• Download and listen to the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast here and subscribe for free via Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

--

* It wasn't Tom Kite.

