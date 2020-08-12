search
Golf News

PODCAST: Is Brooks Koepka too big for his boots?

By bunkered.co.uk11 August, 2020
Episode 2 of The bunkered Podcast is out now - and it's a cracker!

Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie are joined by Golf Digest writer Brian Wacker to look back on the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. 

They look at what the future holds for Collin Morikawa after his thrilling victory in the first major of this reshuffled season and try to get to the bottom of why it is that Dustin Johnson just can't seem to get it done more often in the game's four biggest events. 

As well as that, there's analysis of what's going on with Rory McIlroy after yet another major championship passed him by and the guys debate whether or not caddie Joe LaCava was right to publicly call for his boss, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, to start playing more often.

There's a deep dive into the uber-confident world of Brooks Koepka as Michael, Bryce and Brian try to decide if the four-time major champion has become too big for his boots or if, in fact, his straight-talking attitude is exactly what golf needs right now.

All of this, plus the first 'Podder Of Merit' update, picks for this week's Wyndham Championship and the latest delve into the 'Honesty Box', feature on this week's episode. 

You also don't want to miss what Michael did to make European Tour pro Anders Hansen VERY angry once upon a time...

