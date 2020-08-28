PODCAST: We need to talk about cheating in golf...

Does professional golf have a cheating problem?

That's the question at the centre of the latest edition of The bunkered Podcast, episode 4, which is available now to download, stream and listen to for FREE from all major podcast providers.

Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie are joined by former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart to consider whether or not the game needs to be worried about its top players' integrity following a controversial incident involving Lexi Thompson at last week's AIG Women's Open.

The trio also look back on Sophia Popov's fairytale victory at Royal Troon as well as Dustin Johnson's latest dominating performance on the PGA Tour.

Andrew shares details of his rather surreal recurring dream - or should that be nightmare - and there are predictions for this week's BMW Championship. Can Bryce start to claw back the deficit on Michael in their Podder Of Merit?

Oh, and find out which golf courses the guys would gladly never set foot on again...

Listen now...