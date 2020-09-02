PODCAST: Who has Robert MacIntyre been inspired by recently?

Robert MacIntyre has explained how seeing Collin Morikawa win the US PGA Championship has given him a huge confidence boost.



MacIntyre, the top Scot on the Official World Golf Ranking, was on the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team that faced a US side featuring Morikawa at Los Angeles Country Club in 2017.



The American became the first player from that match to win a major when he claimed the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park last month.

Speaking on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, 24-year-old MacIntyre said that has given him even greater belief in his own title-winning prospects.

“It boosts [my confidence] massively,” said the reigning European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’. “I’ve talked to Collin quite a bit. I know him from our time at uni and playing in the Walker Cup and stuff. He’s such a professional. You would think he’s been out there for years.

“I was practising next to him on the range in Memphis [at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational] and it was amazing to watch he and his caddie almost going through the golf course, hitting all the tee shots on the range. You know, all different shapes of shots. I learned a lot from that. He’s just doing everything right and taking opportunities when they come.

“Those last six holes at the US PGA were incredible. For a guy that had never been in that position in a major championship, it was unbelievable. When it’s your time, it’s your time.”

MacIntyre also gave a strong account of himself at the US PGA, making the cut on only his second major start. Next up for the Scot is his US Open debut at Winged Foot later this month. Playing in the so-called ‘Toughest Test in Golf’ would be enough to keep most players awake at night for weeks leading up to it. MacIntyre, however, has a more pragmatic outlook.

“If you’re on, you’re on and you’ll do well. If you’re off, you’ll miss the cut. These kind of courses will punish you. If you don’t drive the ball well, you’ve had it. You’re as well not turning up.

“I heard comments from I think it was Justin Thomas a few weeks ago saying that three-over-par won’t win the US Open. So I’m going over there just expecting this thing to be an absolute monster, which I’m sure it will be. But these kind of courses, I normally score better on them where there’s a premium on your game from tee to green and, who knows, if I get my game in the right shape for these weeks, there’s no reason why I can’t get up there.”

In a wide-ranging chat, MacIntyre also discussed how he recently lost almost two-stone with a little help from Peloton, his feelings towards Patrick Reed, the best fish and chips in Oban, and much more besides.

