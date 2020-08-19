search
HomeGolf NewsPODCAST: Women's golf's pace problem, plus Peter Finch exclusive!

Golf News

PODCAST: Women's golf's pace problem, plus Peter Finch exclusive!

By bunkered.co.uk18 August, 2020
bunkered golf podcast Bunkered bunkered.co.uk Podcast Bryce Ritchie michael mcewan Peter Finch Apple Spotify Google Play
Jennifer Song Podcast

The latest episode of The bunkered Podcast - Episode 3 - is out now to listen to, stream and download for FREE from all major podcast providers.

This week, Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie are joined by top pro Peter Finch, who details his extraordinary rise from newspaper reporter to having a following of more than 300,000 on YouTube. 

They also take a closer look at last week's Ladies Scottish Open where slow play was - not for the first time - a major talking point, whilst, in the men's game, they attempt to get to the bottom of Jordan Spieth's ongoing struggles.

Also, does anybody else have a problem with Justin Thomas getting a $2million bonus last week, or is it just Michael?

On top of that, there's a Podder Of Merit update, picks for this week's Northern Trust and the guys tackle the latest question to escape from the 'Honesty Box'.

Find out which golfer's major collapse was greeted with tears - actual, real tears - in the Ritchie household. 

Oh, and one of last weekend's winners makes an appearance, too. All will be revealed at the very top of the show.

