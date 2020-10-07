Police appeal for witnesses after Edinburgh course vandalised

Police are appealing for information after multiple greens at a popular club near Edinburgh were deliberately burned recently.

The East Lothian Courier is reporting that The Musselburgh Golf Club was targeted in an attack, which caused "significant damage" between September 21 and 22.

It is said that a mystery substance was applied to several greens, with the 13th particularly badly affected.

In a statement, East Lothian Police said: “This has been a deliberate act using some form of substance which has burned the surface of the greens and will require extensive work, time and cost in order to rectify.

“Anyone with any information regards this is urged to contact Police Scotland via the 101 number quoting incident 0652 of the 28th of September.”



Established in 1938 and located just a few miles outside Scotland's capital city, The Musselburgh Golf Club's course was designed by the great James Braid.

It has had the distinction of being both a regional and local final qualifying venue for The Open, a championship won on five different occasions by Braid.



The attack on it is the latest in a long list of acts of vandalism reported by golf clubs this year.

In August, we told how Ballumbie Castle in Dundee has found itself targeted on several occasions in what club officials believe with a premeditated act by an individual with a vendetta against them.



The Old Tom Morris-designed golf course at Leslie Golf Club was forced to close temporarily in July after a deliberate fire destroyed tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment, with fellow Fife clubs - Lochgelly, Glenrothes and Cowdenbeath - also targeted in June.