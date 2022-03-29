search
Golf News

Police hunt teens who torched golf course

By Jamie Hall25 March, 2022
fereneze golf club police scotland Fire vandalism Scottish news club news
Fereneze

Police are on the lookout for a gang of teenagers who are believed to have set fire to a Scots golf course.

Gorse bushes and foliage were set alight at Ferenze Golf Club in Barrhead at around 7pm on Saturday.

According to the Barrhead News, officers were initially called at around 4.30pm after youths gathered on the third hole, which has a dam.

After stealing a lifebelt, they later returned and set fire to an area close to the fifth green.

The incident is the latest example of anti-social behaviour at the club, which has seen groups of up to 50 young people gathering for drinking sessions.

Some are thought to have travelled to the area by train from Glasgow and East Kilbride.

Inspector Michelle Grant said: “The good weather has brought out youth disorder up at Fereneze Golf Course and we will be taking immediate action.

“We had two separate calls on Saturday from concerned members of the public. The second one came after an area next to the fifth hole was set on fire.

“We don’t want this to start becoming the norm.”

Last year some parts of the course were repeatedly set alight by groups of youths.

Police plan to step up patrols at the club, and may bring in mounted officers to combat the situation.

There are also plans to work with British Transport Police to target the culprits as they travel by train.

Inspector Grant added: “We want to nip this in the bud and would appeal to parents and carers to make sure they know where their children are.

“We want young people to enjoy their night safely and not to get involved in acts of criminality or anti-social behaviour. It is all about making Barrhead a safer place.”

