Police investigating “financial irregularities” at Scots club

A police investigation is underway at Elgin Golf Club following what the club has described as “unexplained losses”.



First reported by The Northern Scot last week, the club has since told bunkered.co.uk that a police investigation was launched on November 7 following the discovery of irregularities in the club’s book-keeping system.

In a report presented to club members at an AGM on Thursday, it was said the issue was brought to the attention of the club after the departure of a previous manager.

“At this year’s AGM, I confirmed to members that, due to some financial irregularities, we were unable to produce an end of year financial statement,” club captain Marian Evans told bunkered.co.uk.



“There has been an internal audit this year and what that highlighted was that there have been some irregularities.”

After seeking legal advice and initiating an insurance claim, the club contacted the police, who have since launched an official enquiry and forensic audit.

The audit is expected to cover the period from April 2016 onwards.

“Once the enquiry is finished, I will then be able to put out a full financial statement and we will hold a meeting of the members next year,” added Evans.

A police spokesperson told us: "Police Scotland is investigating a report of an embezzlement at a premises in Elgin which was received in November 2019. Inquiries remain ongoing."



Despite all this, Evans, who is halfway through her two-year term as club captain, insists it is business at usual at the 113-year-old club.

“It’s golf as normal and the club is running smoothly. Myself and the council are involved in this investigation and for the members, I would like them to know that Elgin Golf Club is here to stay.”

“We are very much operating as normal and we are looing forward to another busy year in 2020.”