Police probe "deliberate fire" at top Scots golf club

Police are appealing for information following a fire at Moray Golf Club.

The Press & Journal is reporting that the incident happened in the greenkeeping sheds at at around 10.30pm on January 22.

It is being treated as wilful.

Nobody was injured in the blaze,which is said to have caused extensive damage to one of the sheds.

• Brand new Hickory Tour coming to Scotland

• Golf legends set for Major Champions event

Constable Martin Dyer of Lossiemouth Police Station said: “Deliberately starting fires is a reckless act and it is fortunate that this fire was contained to the shed.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

“I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, to let us know.

• Jacklin makes bold Tiger Woods prediction



• What the hell's happened to Augusta National?!



“If you have any information please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3784 of 22 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Moray Golf Club, established in 1889, is home to two courses. The Old Tom Morris-designed 'Old' course is widely considered to be one of the finest links in Scotland. The 'New', meantime, designed by Henry Cotton, is a superb complement to its elder sister.