search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPolice probe "deliberate fire" at top Scots golf club

Golf News

Police probe "deliberate fire" at top Scots golf club

By bunkered.co.uk25 January, 2020
Moray Golf Club Golf In Scotland Fire Old Tom Morris henry cotton Golf in Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf Scottish news
Moray Gc1

Police are appealing for information following a fire at Moray Golf Club. 

The Press & Journal is reporting that the incident happened in the greenkeeping sheds at at around 10.30pm on January 22.

It is being treated as wilful. 

Nobody was injured in the blaze,which is said to have caused extensive damage to one of the sheds. 

• Brand new Hickory Tour coming to Scotland

• Golf legends set for Major Champions event

Constable Martin Dyer of Lossiemouth Police Station said: “Deliberately starting fires is a reckless act and it is fortunate that this fire was contained to the shed.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

“I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, to let us know.

• Jacklin makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

• What the hell's happened to Augusta National?!

“If you have any information please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3784 of 22 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Moray Golf Club, established in 1889, is home to two courses. The Old Tom Morris-designed 'Old' course is widely considered to be one of the finest links in Scotland. The 'New', meantime, designed by Henry Cotton, is a superb complement to its elder sister. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Moray Golf Club

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Fire

Related Articles - Old Tom Morris

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell hit with bizarre slow play warning
Tickets on-sale NOW for 2020 Scottish Golf Show
8 big names who can join the Senior Tour this year
Coronavirus causes "cancellation" of tour event
"Shocking!" - Golfers fume as first Scots course closure of 2020 is confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t shift your weight off the ball
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow