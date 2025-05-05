Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Police have seized off-road bikes and electric scooters that have been wrecking a popular golf course in England.

In a fresh crackdown, Staffordshire Police deployed a plane on Sunday and grabbed several vehicles that have forced members of Burslem Golf Course to quit.

The 18-hole layout has been a target of thugs for the last decade, but the force is hopeful it’s coming to an end.

As reported by StokeOnTrentLive, the latest instalment of Operation Lightning took place on Sunday and discovered that some of the drivers were high on cannabis.

“We have seized a number of bikes and scooters with the help of the police plane,” a police spokesperson told the paper.

“These include electric scooters that travel at 45mph, motorcycles riding on golf courses, and riders with more cannabis than they can use themselves using children’s e-scooters to zip around to meet people.”

Local MP David Williams has welcomed the crackdown after previous efforts to halt the shocking vandalism failed.

“I’ve always made tackling illegal, dangerous off-road bikes a priority,” he said.

“I’ve campaigned for new laws so that police will have more powers than ever before to seize and crush nuisance bikes. Bikes have been seized, and action will continue.”

The latest attack was on Easter Sunday, when the popular course saw its greens and fairways ripped up in a devastating blow.

According to club secretary David Munro, the damage is set to cost an eye-watering sum.

“Further damage has occurred at Burslem Golf Course,” Munro told StokeOnTrentLive.

“On Sunday, electric off-road bikes and scooters damaged the course, resulting in repair costs, loss of revenue, and the resignation of disgruntled golfers, leading to tens of thousands of pounds in accumulated costs.

“This ongoing problem has cost our small inner-city golf and community hub hundreds of thousands of pounds over the last decade.”

Munro also claimed that the damage left ‘disgruntled’ players feeling resigned to leave the club.

