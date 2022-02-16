Popular course rages at dog walkers

A popular course has pleaded with dog walkers after a number of animals caused “unacceptable” damage.

Leven Links claimed damage is being done “daily” by dogs being allowed to roam free off the lead.

It posted a plea on social media for dog owners to keep their pets under control.

Club bosses accused walkers of treating the course “as a park” and begged those responsible to do more to protect the course.

The appeal was accompanied by a number of pictures showing deep marks in the fairways and greens.

“Please keep your dog on a lead when you are walking around the course,” the club said on Instagram.

“This damage is happening on a daily occurrence, sometimes during the day.

“It really is unacceptable to treat this golf course as a park.



“Please do more to protect our fine links.”