Golf News

Popular course rages at dog walkers

By Jamie Hall11 February, 2022
Leven Links Scottish news vandalism Dog Walkers Course damage
Leven Links

A popular course has pleaded with dog walkers after a number of animals caused “unacceptable” damage. 

Leven Links claimed damage is being done “daily” by dogs being allowed to roam free off the lead. 

It posted a plea on social media for dog owners to keep their pets under control. 

Club bosses accused walkers of treating the course “as a park” and begged those responsible to do more to protect the course. 

The appeal was accompanied by a number of pictures showing deep marks in the fairways and greens. 

Leven Links 2

Please keep your dog on a lead when you are walking around the course,” the club said on Instagram.  

“This damage is happening on a daily occurrence, sometimes during the day.

“It really is unacceptable to treat this golf course as a park.  

“Please do more to protect our fine links.” 

