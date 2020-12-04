Popular English course announces permanent closure

The nationwide ban on golf will be lifted in England this coming Wednesday - but one course won’t joining the throng of re-openings.

Brandon Wood, located in Coventry, has fallen victim to desperately challenging economic conditions brought about this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement on its website revealed that the course, operated by Coventry Sports Trust, has welcomed its last golfer.

“It is with regret that we have to announce that Brandon Wood Golf Course will not reopen once lockdown ends on Wednesday 2 December 2020,” read the statement.

“The golf course is operated by Coventry Sports Trust on land owned by Coventry City Council and has been loss-making for some time. These challenges have been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coventry City Council has in the past supported the Trust with additional funding so that the facility could remain open. However, with well-documented financial pressure faced by the local authority, it cannot provide ongoing financial support – a position Coventry Sports Trust understands.

“Therefore, Coventry Sports Trust has decided that the facility is no longer viable to operate without additional funding. A consultation period has started with staff affected by this decision.”

The local authority now intends to undertake an appraisal of the site to establish whether or not it can be sustained as a golf course or redeveloped for an alternative use.

Social media users have responded to the news, with one saying: “ I've played this course countless times and I've always thought it was well maintained and a good track for the price of a round. Thoughts are with the staff at this time.”

Nestling in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside on the banks of the River Avon, Brandon Wood opened for play in 1977.

