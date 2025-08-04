Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A popular golf club in England has estimated it will lose £40k repairing damage done by a group of motorcycle riders.

Over the last few nights, the 18-hole course at Concord Park Golf Club, in Sheffield, has been targeted by thugs who have ripped up several greens.

South Yorkshire Police shared pictures of the attack on Facebook and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“It has been suggested that the riders are coming via Oaks Fold Road,” the post read.

“This is not the first time this has happened, unfortunately. On this occasion, the club has estimated a 40k loss.

“This is the cost of the damage to repair the greens and loss in revenue whilst grass is being repaired. This is not kids just having fun. The riders are criminals targeting a legitimate business.”

It followed a post on social media from the club itself, who issued a plea for help.

“We need your help,” Concord Park GC wrote on Facebook. “We have had motorbikes on the course again.

“If anyone has any ideas why and who are targeting us, please get in touch. Thank you.”

The club, founded in 1952, says it has been damaged ‘numerous times’ in the last six months, whilst the clubhouse has also been broken into.

“Something needs to be done, it’s not fair by any means,” a post read last week.

Another said: “Angry isn’t the word. What is the point of this? Can we all try and help find these people who deliberately cause this damage…”

In a separate incident in June, a criminal stole a barrel BBQ in the early hours of one morning.

The course is well renowned for being in great condition, playing to a par 67. Green fees for 18 holes start from as little as £14, while an adult weekend ticket costs just £20.

