It has been a precarious year for golf clubs across the UK, with closures becoming worryingly common amidst council cutbacks and sales in aid of housing developments.
A sigh of relief then perhaps, for members of the Farnham Park Golf Club, who help run and maintain the popular parkland venue in the south of England.
According to the BBC, the Waverley Borough Council has approved a contract with current tenants SQ Leasing which will secure Farnham Park’s long-term future.
While details are scarce at this stage, it’s understood a new contract is set to bring in over £200,000 across a 15-year period.
Councillor Mark Merryweather hailed the preservation of an “important community facility” after Farnham Park’s future was secured.
“The new lease will secure a stable income stream and ensure that the golf course and club are maintained without further cost to the council over the 15- year term,” Merryweather said.
“It also underpins the service level agreement that we have with SQ Leasing ensuring that the cafe and the public toilet facilities continue to operate.”
“The lease will help preserve the long-standing heritage of golf on the site, support employment and avoid the risks and cost of vacancy”.
Merryweather has been impressed by the job SQ Leasing have done with the Surrey course.
