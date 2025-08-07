Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It has been a precarious year for golf clubs across the UK, with closures becoming worryingly common amidst council cutbacks and sales in aid of housing developments.

A sigh of relief then perhaps, for members of the Farnham Park Golf Club, who help run and maintain the popular parkland venue in the south of England.

According to the BBC, the Waverley Borough Council has approved a contract with current tenants SQ Leasing which will secure Farnham Park’s long-term future.

While details are scarce at this stage, it’s understood a new contract is set to bring in over £200,000 across a 15-year period.

• Two popular golf courses close permanently after sale

• Golf course sold to owners of prestigious venue

Councillor Mark Merryweather hailed the preservation of an “important community facility” after Farnham Park’s future was secured.

“The new lease will secure a stable income stream and ensure that the golf course and club are maintained without further cost to the council over the 15- year term,” Merryweather said.

“It also underpins the service level agreement that we have with SQ Leasing ensuring that the cafe and the public toilet facilities continue to operate.”

• Trump Turnberry course introduces new special rate

• ‘I struggled to walk after career-threatening back surgery – then I shot 59’

“The lease will help preserve the long-standing heritage of golf on the site, support employment and avoid the risks and cost of vacancy”.

Merryweather has been impressed by the job SQ Leasing have done with the Surrey course.

He added: “The lease will help preserve the long-standing heritage of golf on the site, support employment and avoid the risks and cost of vacancy.”