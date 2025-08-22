Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

With housing developers moving in, another popular golf course has closed its doors.

Dunton Hills, an Essex golf centre that once included an 18-hole course as well as a well-used par-3 track, has officially closed and will be soon converted into a huge new development.

As reported by Essex Live, the site has been earmarked for a ‘green village” of over 3,700 new homes.

The ambitious plans also include community and sports facilities, as well as four schools.

A brief statement on the Dunton Hills website reads: “Due to recent developments Dunton Hills Golf Centre is now closed.”

The facility, which also had a driving range, opened in 1992 and was loved with locals – many of whom have expressed that their sadness that it will be no wore.

“Sad day as the Dunton Hills golf courses close forever,” local player Dave Lobley wrote on Facebook. “I will not be buying one of the 3,700 houses.

Another player, Ray Boyes, carded his solitary hole-in-one on the course.

“After years of speculation Dunton hills golf course has finally closed to make way for 3700 houses,” Boyes wrote. “I have played there for about 25yrs and am sad to see it go.

“Sad times, just played my last ever round of golf at Dunton hills golf course as it’s due to close tomorrow,” added Brad Gibbs. “Learnt to play there with my dad and enjoyed playing there with the boys. Now have to find somewhere else for their lessons.”