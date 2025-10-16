Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A popular golf course in England is adamant it will not close despite new plans from housing developers to build 200 homes on the land.

It was first reported by This is Oxfordshire, who revealed that Bloor Homes has unveiled proposals to build a new community facility, community parkland and up to 200 new homes on the land at Shrivenham Golf Club, in Swindon.

The developers say the site is in a ‘sustainable and suitable location to provide much-needed new community facilities and homes’, while a screening opinion request has been submitted to Vale of White Horse District Council and is in the consultation stage.

According to Bloor Homes, around 75 per cent of the site at Shrivenham GC would be delivered as green, public open space, ‘preserving’ the gap between Shrivenham and Watchfield.

“It has been brought to our attention that Bloor Homes are starting the planning application process again to build 200 homes on the golf club land,” read a statement from the golf club.

“As some might be aware, we have been through this situation before (about seven years ago) and the permission did not go through.

“Shrivenham Park Golf Club is powered by the local community as well as our members that come from further afield. We have no plans to close and will remain open as long as we are able to operate.

“Your support is, as always, greatly appreciated.”

A similar story is developing at North Oxford Golf Club, which will close on October 31. It’s to allow the landowners – Oxford University, Merton College and Exeter College – to start work on a planning application to build homes on the site.

There are fears, however, that the earmarked homes will be used by professionals commuting to London rather than to meet the city’s demand for affordable housing.

The 118-year-old club came to an agreement worth £4.3 million with Oxford University, Merton College and Exeter College to shut up shop. In total 1,180 homes are expected to be built on the site.

Image credit: Shrivenham GC

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.