Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A formerly popular golf course has been sold to the owners of a prestigious golf club in England.

Ultimate Golf Group, the owner of Sunningdale Heath Golf Club, near Ascot, has expanded its portfolio within Surrey with the addition of another track.

The ownership group has purchased Merrist Wood Golf Club, in Guildford, after the venue was marketed by international real estate advisor Savills for a guide price of £2.25 million.

The exact selling price has not been revealed; however the new owners are seeking tenders from leading golf course architects to undertake a major renovation of the parkland layout.

Designed by renowned golf architect David Williams, Merrist Wood boasts 18-hole, 6,909-yard, par 72 championship golf course, albeit only nine holes have been open since 2023.

• Historic but “redundant” golf course goes up for sale

• Top UK golf course sold after fraud scandal

Previous owners sought planning permission to carry out renovations to the course, which sits alongside practice facilities and a purpose-built 8,177 square feet clubhouse.

Tom Reid, co-founder of Ultimate Golf, said: “Rarely does a piece of land this extraordinary come to market; nestled in one of the most breathtaking regions of the country, with seamless access to London.

“It offers the perfect canvas for what will become one of the most exceptional golf courses in the world.

“More than just another premium golf course; it’s a legacy project, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create something truly iconic—where world-class design meets natural beauty.

“Every detail will be crafted to inspire, challenge, and captivate. Blending exceptional course architecture, flawless playing conditions, elite performance facilities, and a wellness retreat immersed in nature, we are designing a club where members will be truly spoilt.

“We are beyond excited to bring this vision to life.”

• Staggering number of Brits make hole-in-one claim

• Ryder Cup venue for 2031 match is revealed

Kay Griffiths, director in the leisure and trading team at Savills, added: “Merrist Wood Golf Club is a substantial landholding in a prime Surrey location.

“We had exceptional levels of interest in the sale and are delighted that after a competitive process it is being bought by another golf course operator.

“Ultimate Golf Group II Limited have a wealth of experience in transforming golf businesses, and we’re very excited for the future of Merrist Wood Golf Club.

“We wish the new owners every success with their plans.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.