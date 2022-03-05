Scottish Golf Tourism Week is currently in full swing at the Fairmont St Andrews resort – and, for The Green Hotel in Kinross, it marks an exciting opportunity to inform the world about its major ambitions.

Home to two 18-hole golf courses, The Green Hotel is currently undergoing a £100,000 refurbishment that it is hoped will raise the facilities from three- to four-star.

This, in turn, will enable specialist hospitality management business, Amity Hospitality – which currently manages the day-to-day operations – to sell four-star, 36-hole golf breaks into the lucrative European market. Currently, only one other four-star Scottish hotel can offer 36 holes of golf.



“We’re very excited about representing The Green Hotel at Scottish Golf Tourism Week,” said Nick Kourie, Operations Director at Amity Hospitality. “For one thing, it’s fantastic that this event is back as an in person event, enabling ourselves, and the other exhibitors, to meet delegates from all over the world in a relaxed face to face setting. These are the leading golf operators who bring over 50,000 golfers into Scotland.

“Secondly, we feel that we The Green Hotel has a very strong offer to those organising golfing breaks. We were brought in by the owner to oversee and implement a huge refurbishment of this much-loved hotel, alongside putting in management and personnel to run it. Our aim, as with every Hotel we manage, is to grow these businesses by way of multiple revenue streams.”

The Green Hotel has strong links with other ‘sister businesses’, including Loch Leven Gin and Loch Leven Brewery. This, says Kourie, provides the opportunity to provide prospective visitors with an array of enticing ‘golf plus...’ packages.

Within the hotel itself, the refurbishment will include a complete revamp of the ground floor, with new flooring and a fresh look to all bedrooms, including the installation of new TVs, by the end of the season. A new contemporary look had already been given to the reception area and Jocks Bar.



Phases two and three of the renovation project will pick up in 2023, completing the upstairs accommodation.

“With The Open taking place in St Andrews this summer, where accommodation comes at a premium, we are able to offer golfing groups a more affordable option where they can still enjoy fantastic golf right on their doorstep,” added Kourie. “St Andrews, which is under an hour’s travel time away, is still highly accessible as a day trip visit.”

To find out more, visit amityhospitality.co.uk