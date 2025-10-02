Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Geno Bonnalie made a name for himself while working alongside Joel Dahmen on the PGA Tour, but now the caddie has a different job.

Bonnalie split with his long-time partner Dahmen earlier this year, after the pair became two of the most popular names in the sport.

Dahmen and Bonnalie shot to fame for the roles they played in Netflix’s Full Swing documentary, which provides golf fans with a behind-the-scenes look into the PGA Tour.

Less than three months on from their split though, the caddie is back on the bag this week, working alongside Isaiah Salinda at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Having made a name for himself in the amateur ranks, Salinda turned pro in 2020, and now competes on the PGA Tour, having played his way onto the circuit via the Korn Ferry Tour last campaign.

To maintain his card heading into 2026, Salinda is looking to put a solid run together across the FedEx Cup Fall swing after making a strong start at the recent Procore Championship.

The former Walker Cupper banked his first top-20 finish in five months in Napa two weeks ago, ending the event tied for 13th, as Scottie Scheffler won his sixth title of the season.

Salinda returns to action this week and will be looking to continue this form at The Country Club of Jackson with the help of Bonnalie.

It is all new for the looper, who has only previously worked for Dahmen in a decade-long relationship that included a victory at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Opening up on their decision to part ways earlier this summer, Dahmen said: “Man, I love Geno. We still text almost daily. He’s doing well.

“Yeah, I mean, I miss him but sometimes the hardest — you have to do something hard to — look, it wasn’t an easy decision. I won’t say I’m not happy about it but like it’s hard.

“He’s my best friend, he’s still my best friend. But I had to change something with me. It was more about me. It was my mentality, it was what I was doing and I need to take ownership of what I was doing.

Dahmen continued: “I was not doing a good job of that.

“So, a way for me to do it is as simple as just playing golf on my own a little bit. So yeah, I love him, I miss him. I think we’ll see him out here again soon.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.