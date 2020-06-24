Popular Scots course to be reduced from 18 to 9 holes

Plans are afoot to reduce a popular 18-hole golf course to the north of Glasgow to nine holes to make way for a new housing development.



Dougalston Golf Course, part of the Nuffield Health Centre Complex in Milngavie, is to be halved in size by British Land, which wants to “re-purpose the site fit for the 21st century and to cater for changed leisure, health and well-being habits and needs”.

According to the Milnagvie & Bearsden Herald, British Land has submitted proposals to change the designation of the land currently occupied by the course as part of the development of the East Dunbartonshire Local Development Plan.

• Rory McIlroy critical of fellow players

• WATCH - Ian Poulter gets tested for COVID-19

The company believes that, by helping the town to ‘take better advantage’ of being the starting point for the West Highland Way and by creating a new community, it could create new jobs.

David Bloy, the planning director for British Land, told the newspaper: “Our submission to the Local Development Plan is the first step in our vision for part of the existing Dougalston Golf Course.



If realised, we believe these facilities will create opportunities for a range of outdoor activities and a mix of accommodation providing new facilities for local people and visitors alike.



• Former world No.1 splits from coach

• European Tour releases hilarious new video



• First UK golf club succumbs to COVID-19

“Any planning application is likely to be a way off but we want to explain these proposals to local people at an early stage and get their feedback.”

The current course at Dougalston Golf Club opened in 2001 after undergoing a significant renovation and is one of several 18-hole layouts in the area, including Douglas Park, Milngavie, Windyhill, Hilton Park and Clober.