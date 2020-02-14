Golfers in Dundee will be disappointed to learn that an eleventh hour bid to rescue one of the city’s popular municipal golf courses has collapsed.



The Courier is reporting that a proposal to save Camperdown Golf Course from going to the wall fell through earlier this week.

It is believed that a ten-year lease for the course had been 99% agreed. However, a sudden illness is thought to have been the reason for the deal getting across the line.

As a result, the course – which was earmarked for closure by city councillors last August – will now shut its doors for the final time on March 31.

Club captain Ian McAlindon confirmed the news to The Courier.

“I had hoped to deliver some great news to the membership but instead had to tell our members who turned out in great numbers of the news they had been dreading,” he said.

“This was the worst day of my golfing career, especially having to tell our older members that their club that they had started was closing and for the golfers of Dundee who hold a golf season ticket they were losing their course.

“It’s the greens staff who are losing their jobs that I feel particularly bad for as they had also met the gentleman who hoped to save the course and their jobs and they know how close we came to securing both for them before the proposal was withdrawn.”



McAlindon added that there is still a small chance that the course could be saved if another interested party comes to the table. However, that is looking increasingly unlikely.

Camperdown has been a fixture in Dundee since 1959. One of the “magnificent seven” courses that comprise “Carnoustie Country”, the numbers of rounds played there fell from 23,968 in 2009/10 to 17,369 in 2018/19. At the time Dundee councillors voted to close it, the club had less than 100 members.