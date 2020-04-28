Popular Scottish golf club launches membership appeal

A beloved, remote Scottish golf club has launched a membership drive as it looks to offset some of the losses it expects to incur as a result of COVID-19.

Durness Golf Club, located in the north-westernmost corner of Scotland, close to Cape Wrath, is offering full membership for just £185.

That entitles you to unlimited golf when the course is open; the ability to sign on 12 guests for £10; and reciprocal golf at Ullapool and Bonar Bridge for just £5, Tain and Brora for only £10, and Golspie for £20 all year round.

Membership runs from May 1, 2020, until April 30, 2021.

Presently, the club's total membership runs only into double figures, largely on account of the local population numbering in the region of 300.

However, it is looking to grow that number to counterbalance the revenue hit it is predicting off the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're not begging for money," explained club member and greenkeeper Alistair Morrison. "Far from it. On the contrary, we're just trying to make people aware that we're here and that we would like to continue to be when this is all over and for many years to come."

At present, visitor revenue accounts for around half of Durness' income.

However, with golf currently in lockdown across the country as a result of restrictions imposed by the UK government on March 23, the club is trying to make provisions for the loss of revenue it is likely to experience throughout the summer as a result of the expected reduction in both domestic and inbound international tourism to Scotland.

"We've already seen a number of people show interest in our membership offer and, hopefully, many more will follow them in joining," added Morrison. "We're extremely proud of our club and our course and hope to share that with as many people as possible when all this has calmed down.

"These are strange and unprecedented times for all businesses and golf is no different. All we can do is offer our best wishes to all of our fellow clubs - particularly our near-neighbours - and hope that we all come through this unscathed."

Opened in 1988 following many years of hard work by local golf enthusiasts, Durness' nine-hole course is unquestionably one of Scotland's finest 'hidden gems'. It memorably featured in a 1996 edition of the popular TV show "Travels With Alliss", hosted by long-standing BBC golf commentator and former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss.

To find out more, log-on to durnessgolfclub.org

Follow Durness Golf Club on Instagram: @DurnessGolfClub