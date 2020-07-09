Popular Scottish golf course vandalised by 'feral youths'

A gang of local youths have been blamed after significant damage was done to Newbattle Golf Club near Edinburgh.

Staff were met with a scene of widespread vandalism when they arrived for work on Monday morning, indicating that the attack had taken place the night before.

According to Edinburgh Live, seven pins were broken and 16 flags were stolen along with several tee markers stolen. A greenside bunker on the second hole was also inflicted with significant damage.

A bridge on the nearby River Esk has become a popular drinking spot among local youths, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown, with locals suspecting their involvement in the attack on the golf course.

One resident said: “The feral youth who do this, do it in full knowledge that that are unlikely to be caught and even if they are, will get off with a warning.

“The biggest issue facing society now is many parents of this generation of feral youths were equally feral at the same age and either don't care what they do or pass it off as kids blowing off steam.”



In a statement on the club's website, Newbattle officials have called for anyone with any information about the attack to come forward.

"Can we appeal to members that if they see anyone doing damage they report it to the pro-shop or council as soon as possible but, at all costs, keep themselves safe," read the statement.

"Our greenkeepers have enough to do without this kind of interference."

Newbattle is just the latest golf club to be attacked by vandals. Yesterday, we reported that a crime spree resulted in three different courses in Fife - all in close proximity to one another - being hit recently.