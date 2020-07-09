search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPopular Scottish golf course vandalised by 'feral youths'

Golf News

Popular Scottish golf course vandalised by 'feral youths'

By Michael McEwan30 June, 2020
Newbattle Golf Club vandalism Golf In Scotland golf courses Golf Clubs Amateur Golf grassroots golf Scottish news
Newbattle Golf Club

A gang of local youths have been blamed after significant damage was done to Newbattle Golf Club near Edinburgh.

Staff were met with a scene of widespread vandalism when they arrived for work on Monday morning, indicating that the attack had taken place the night before.

According to Edinburgh Live, seven pins were broken and 16 flags were stolen along with several tee markers stolen. A greenside bunker on the second hole was also inflicted with significant damage.

A bridge on the nearby River Esk has become a popular drinking spot among local youths, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown, with locals suspecting their involvement in the attack on the golf course.

• Fife clubs targeted in crime spree

• Greenie injured after being hit by stray ball

• Sky commentator critical of Matt Wallace

One resident said: “The feral youth who do this, do it in full knowledge that that are unlikely to be caught and even if they are, will get off with a warning.

“The biggest issue facing society now is many parents of this generation of feral youths were equally feral at the same age and either don't care what they do or pass it off as kids blowing off steam.”

In a statement on the club's website, Newbattle officials have called for anyone with any information about the attack to come forward. 

• Rory calls second PGA Tour shutdown talk "silly" 

• Ryder Cup star blasts world rankings restart

"Can we appeal to members that if they see anyone doing damage they report it to the pro-shop or council as soon as possible but, at all costs, keep themselves safe," read the statement.

"Our greenkeepers have enough to do without this kind of interference."

Newbattle is just the latest golf club to be attacked by vandals. Yesterday, we reported that a crime spree resulted in three different courses in Fife - all in close proximity to one another - being hit recently.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - vandalism

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet
Gemma Dryburgh makes history with Rose Ladies Series win
Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland
Tiger Woods announces comeback date
Trio to tee it up this week - despite testing POSITIVE for COVID

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow