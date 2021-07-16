Popular Scottish golf facility put up for sale

Got a spare £1.4million? Then you could buy one of Scotland's most popular golf facilities.

Strathmore Golf Centre has been brought to market following the current owners' decision to retire.

Located in the heart of the stunning Strathmore Valley in rural Perthshire, the facility includes an 18-hole course, nine-hole par-3 course, a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and extensive practice facilities.

Global commercial property specialist Colliers is looking to sell the business as a going concern.

“This is a rare opportunity to buy an established, award-winning golf course which is a successful business in its own right with strong membership and impressive visiting player income, and which also offers potential for further development," said senior surveyor Robert Smithson.

“The business has been progressively improved and developed by the current management during their ownership, and the property is now ready to be taken to the next level by owners who wish to realise its considerable inherent commercial potential.”

Strathmore is a two-time winner at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards and Smithson believes it will attract plenty of interest given its reputation, location and undoubted potential.

“The Strathmore Golf Centre benefits from uninterrupted views over the Vale of Strathmore and is in a beautiful rural trading location, close to the popular town of Alyth, and only five miles east of Blairgowrie," he added. "It is also around 45 minutes equidistant from the renowned courses at Carnoustie, Gleneagles and St Andrews.

“Although now lapsed, outline planning permission was granted in 2008 for the construction of new leisure facilities which included a hotel, gym, new clubhouse, and chalet/lodge accommodation together with a new manager’s house,”

