Golf News

Popular UK golf resort to donate green fees to charity

By bunkered.co.uk20 April, 2020
the Belfry coronavirus COVID-19 Golf in England Golf Clubs Amateur Golf grassroots golf
The Belfry 18Th Of The Brabazon Hotel

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has announced that it will donate its entire green fee income on its first day of reopening to a number of UK charities.

The Midlands venue, a four-time host of the Ryder Cup, had been set to stage more than 30 charity golf days in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations and many fundraising activities have been cancelled or postponed. As a result, The Belfry has stepped in to fill the void.

The donations from the resort’s green fees will support a variety of causes, from cancer, heart, kidney and Parkinson’s treatment, children’s hospitals and hospices, to charity trusts supporting ex-sportsmen. It also includes The Belfry’s own two nominated charities for 2020: the Matt Hampson Foundation and LoveBrum.

• "Stay closed!" - Warning issued to UK golf clubs

• Fundraiser launched for St Andrews caddies

Katie Niland, the resort’s sales director, explained: “We want to share some positivity and support during what is an exceptionally challenging time for many charities who rely on donations to survive and show our support for the amazing work they do.

“At The Belfry, we have the pleasure to host many charity golf days a year, so we want to take this opportunity to give something back so they can continue to help those who need it most.

• European Tour will look "radically different"

• Tiger Woods: Inside his $41m mansion

“We, therefore, really want the first day we open the courses to count. The Brabazon, PGA National and The Derby will all be available to play and there will be some fun opportunities out on the courses to donate further, so whether you are a beginner, amateur or pro golfer, it’s sure to be a great day for some truly fantastic causes”.

To find out more, log-on to thebelfry.com

