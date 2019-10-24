search
Portugal Masters golf betting tips

By Jack Green23 October, 2019
Betway’s Jack Green shares his weekly golf tips for this weeks European Tour event in the Algarve.

Each-Way Options:

• Eddie Pepperell 20/1

Pepperell looks poised to earn his third European Tour victory this week after going close at the Portugal Masters in each of the past two years.

The Englishman was joint-third at this event in 2017 and followed that up by finishing joint-second last year, shooting a 68 or better in all four rounds.

Pepperell hasn’t been in the best form of late, but he finished T15 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last month and T4 at July’s Irish Open, which bodes well as this course plays similarly to links tracks.

With a field featuring no big names and very few in-form players, this looks a great opportunity for the 28-year-old.

• George Coetzee 25/1

Coetzee has a great record at the Portugal Masters, with three top-10 finishes in six starts, the best of which was a T3 in 2011.

The South African has never finished worse than T31 at this event, so he looks well worth an each-way bet this week.

Coetzee comes into this event in good form, too, having ended a run of poor form with a third-place finish at last week’s Open de France.

The South African hasn’t had a great year, but another good result this week would be no surprise if he performs like he did in Paris.



Longer Shot:

Padraig Harrington 66/1

Harrington won this event in 2016, firing four rounds of 67 or better to finish a shot clear of Andy Sullivan.

The Irishman was on a run of two missed cuts and a T63 finish prior to that victory, and he comes into this year’s event in much better form.

While he missed the cut in his last start at the Italian Open a fortnight ago, Harrington had finished T26 or better in three of his four previous starts, including top-15s at the European Open and KLM Open.

The three-time major champion has finished inside the top 25 in five of his eight starts in the Algarve, including a T3 back in 2009.

All odds correct at time of posting, for all golf betting odds check out Betway Sports.

