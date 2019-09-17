search
HomeGolf NewsPoulter opens stunning new £15m course

Golf News

Poulter opens stunning new £15m course

By Ryan Crombie17 September, 2019
Five-time Ryder Cup winner Ian Poulter was on hand to officially open Royal Norwich’s brand new world-class course on Monday.

The new course, costing in the region of £15 million, is situated 10 miles outside of Norwich city centre and has been built by European Golf Design – designers of the 2022 Ryder Cup course at Marco Simone.

In a report by Eastern Daily Press, Poulter, who was the first to play the new course, said: “The course looks great, they're making the bunkers nice and perfect, but I hope I won't be spending too much time in them.

"What makes a great course is the condition, the layout, the bunker positioning, green complexes and the entire visual aspect.

"I didn't see much of Norfolk on my way here as I was just focusing on getting here but I've seen there's a dinosaur park next door.” 

The club, who are re-locating from their 126-year historical home, have seen their membership spike as a result of the move, increasing from 400 to 1,100 members.

Alongside the change in location, the club is seeking a change in its demographic, hoping to raise its percentage of women members from 14% to 30%.

For non-members there is a sizeable green fee, with 18 holes at the new world-class facility, costing £120.

