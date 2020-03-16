Premier Golf League: Two more huge names say ‘no’

Just weeks after Rory McIlroy dealt the Premier Golf League a huge blow by declaring he has no interest in being involved in the proposed new circuit, two more huge names have followed suit.



Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are the latest to rule out taking part in the lucrative competition.

Four-time major winner Koepka, 29, told the Associated press on Sunday that he won’t be joining the PGL because he has a “hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.”

The PGL proposals outlined include a schedule of 18 different 54-hole events, restricted to 48 players and worth $10m per tournament.



• How pro golf is adjusting to COVID-19 chaos

• Jack Nicklaus makes grim golf prediction



“I get that the stars are what people come to see,” said Koepka. “But these guys who we see win, who have been grinding for ten or 15 years, that’s what makes the cool stories. I’d have a hard time looking at guys and putting them out of a job.

“I don’t forget where I’ve come from. There are guys from the top 125 who could be the next star.”



WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!



World No.2 Rahm, meanwhile, told Golfweek that he wants no part of the PGL either.

“I think what I’m going to do is focus on just the PGA Tour,” said the 25-year-old Spaniard. “At the end of the day, I’m a competitor, I’m a PGA Tour member and I’m going to stay that way.



• Rookie gets LET career off to dream start

• Tour confirms pros will be paid for PLAYERS

“I’m a young player. The PGA Tour has been doing things extremely well. Hopefully, I have a long career ahead on the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour has done such a great job with what we have and I’m really thankful for what they’ve done.”

With the world No.1, No.2 and No.3 all officially ‘out’, a huge question mark now hangs over whether or not the Premier Golf League will ever see the light of day.