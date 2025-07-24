Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Making a hole-in-one is hard. Making an albatross hole-in-one is even harder.

But that’s what one Premier League footballer achieved on Wednesday, just two weeks before the topflight season gets underway.

Heading back to training with a ridiculous story to tell is Fulham FC defender Antonee Robinson after the 27-year-old had a round to remember at Burhill’s Old Course in Surrey.

The American left-back was playing alongside teammates Harrison Reed and Harry Wilson when his drive on the 325-yard par-4 12th hole found the cup.

Robinson – who has made 172 appearances for the west London side – took to social media to share the remarkable feat.

“Old Course – 12th Hole Par 4 White tees 325 yards,” he wrote in an Instagram post featuring a picture of him holding aloft his Titleist ball.

“Hole in 1 and Albatross ticked off in 1 Drive!”

US teammate and fellow avid golfer Christian Pulisic reacted in the comments with a crying emoji, while Wilson replied: “Sensational viewing fella.”

Retired Fulham star Clint Dempsey also wrote: “That’s dope.”

Burhill GC also posted a picture of Robinson outside the club’s pro shop.

The post read: “Congratulations to @fulhamfc player @antonee_jedi who made a hole in 1 on our par 4 325-yard 12th hole using driver.”

We don’t know the chances of making an albatross hole-in-one, but it’s fair to say it’s near impossible for the average amateur golfer.

The odds of carding an albatross are estimated to be a staggering six million to one, while hole-in-one odds are estimated to be around 12,500 to one.

Robinson, also known as Jedi, produced a bit of magic given his handicap is 22.

“Golf isn’t my strong point,” he told Tubes of the Golf Life YouTube channel in a recent video.

“I’ve been playing for about three years, started getting decent and then broke my wrist so I had to have an operation.

“That changed my swing a bit but lately, I’ve been hitting the ball decently.”

