Making a hole-in-one is hard. Making an albatross hole-in-one is even harder.
But that’s what one Premier League footballer achieved on Wednesday, just two weeks before the topflight season gets underway.
Heading back to training with a ridiculous story to tell is Fulham FC defender Antonee Robinson after the 27-year-old had a round to remember at Burhill’s Old Course in Surrey.
The American left-back was playing alongside teammates Harrison Reed and Harry Wilson when his drive on the 325-yard par-4 12th hole found the cup.
Robinson – who has made 172 appearances for the west London side – took to social media to share the remarkable feat.
“Old Course – 12th Hole Par 4 White tees 325 yards,” he wrote in an Instagram post featuring a picture of him holding aloft his Titleist ball.
“Hole in 1 and Albatross ticked off in 1 Drive!”
US teammate and fellow avid golfer Christian Pulisic reacted in the comments with a crying emoji, while Wilson replied: “Sensational viewing fella.”
Retired Fulham star Clint Dempsey also wrote: “That’s dope.”
Burhill GC also posted a picture of Robinson outside the club’s pro shop.
The post read: “Congratulations to @fulhamfc player @antonee_jedi who made a hole in 1 on our par 4 325-yard 12th hole using driver.”
We don’t know the chances of making an albatross hole-in-one, but it’s fair to say it’s near impossible for the average amateur golfer.
The odds of carding an albatross are estimated to be a staggering six million to one, while hole-in-one odds are estimated to be around 12,500 to one.
Robinson, also known as Jedi, produced a bit of magic given his handicap is 22.
“Golf isn’t my strong point,” he told Tubes of the Golf Life YouTube channel in a recent video.
“I’ve been playing for about three years, started getting decent and then broke my wrist so I had to have an operation.
“That changed my swing a bit but lately, I’ve been hitting the ball decently.”
