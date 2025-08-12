Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

“Stick to football.”

“Love the way he held his position trying to style it out.”

“He could head it further.”

Social media users had plenty of fun with a viral video this week, which showed Premier League footballer Dan Burn suffer a golf nightmare.

The Newcastle United defender was filmed teeing it up at Blyth Golf Club on Monday, when he hit the dreaded shank.

Burn, 33, saw his stray effort fly into the bushes of his local course, an 18-hole parkland layout on the outskirts of the seaside town.

The best was yet to come, though, as the Englishman played it cool by hilariously holding his finishing position despite the brutal strike.

A red-faced Burn then walked back to his bag before the video cut off, presumably to fetch another ball and try again.

You can watch the video below…

At least for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, it appears his hometown hero hasn’t spent too much time on the course during pre-season.

Weeks ago, Fulham defender Antonee Robinson hit the fairways to much more avail, whilst playing alongside teammates Harrison Reed and Harry Wilson.

The American left-back made an albatross hole-in-one at Burhill’s Old Course in Surrey, sparking jubilant scenes on the 325-yard par-4 12th hole.

“Old Course – 12th Hole Par 4 White tees 325 yards,” Robinson wrote in an Instagram. “Hole in 1 and Albatross ticked off in 1 Drive!”

US teammate and avid golfer Christian Pulisic reacted in the comments with a crying emoji, while Wilson replied: “Sensational viewing fella.”

A post from the golf club said: “Congratulations to @fulhamfc player @antonee_jedi who made a hole in 1 on our par 4 325-yard 12th hole using driver.”

Perhaps he should give Burn a lesson. If not, the 6ft 7 man could do worse than consult with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, who is believed to play off six.

