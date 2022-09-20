Presidents Cup 2022: Preview, team line-ups & how to watch

It’s time for team golf on the PGA Tour, as two sides head to Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup.

The match, which is held in non-Ryder Cup years, will pit an International Team, made up of players from outside the USA and Europe, against a USA Team that closely resembles a Ryder Cup worthy line-up.

The format is based on that of the Ryder Cup, but actually takes place over four days rather than three. It’s team matchplay over the first three days, before 12 singles matches on the Sunday.

The match has been played 13 times, with the USA winning 11 times, and the International’s sole victory coming back in 1998 in Australia.

It’s no surprise then, that the USA are very, very strong favourites to win the event again. If things end with both teams on 15 points, there's no playoff, the match is simply declared a draw.

The last time out that was nearly the case. Things were close in 2019, as the USA, led by player-captain Tiger Woods, won 16-14.

As it's a PGA Tour run event, there will be no LIV Golf players in either team. For the Internationals, that means no Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer or Louis Oosthuizen, amongst others.

One thing to remember this week is that the players won’t be playing for any cash. In a sport where money has been a rather large talking point this year, the Presidents Cup will only pay charities and not the players.

With that being said, let's take a look at all the details...



Presidents Cup details

Course: Quail Hollow, Charlotte, North Carolina

Course stats: Par 72, 7,618 yards

Defending champion: USA

Presidents Cup teams

Here's the all important team line-ups, as well as their current Official World Golf Ranking:

International Team



Hideki Matsuyama - 17

Sungjae Im - 19

Tom Kim - 22

Corey Conners - 26

Adam Scott - 30

K.H Lee - 43



Mito Pereira - 49

Sebastián Muñoz - 63



Cam Davis - 66

Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 67

Si Woo Kim - 76



Taylor Pendrith - 109

USA Team

Scottie Scheffler - 1

Patrick Cantlay - 4

Xander Schauffele - 5

Justin Thomas - 7

Collin Morikawa - 9

Sam Burns - 12

Jordan Spieth - 13

Tony Finau - 14

Billy Horschel - 15

Max Homa - 17



Cameron Young - 18

Kevin Kisner - 25

Betting Odds:

USA - 2/9

Internationals - 8/1

Draw - 20/1

If you want value, look elsewhere. The USA will be heavy favourites anywhere you look this week, and for very good reason. Although the Internationals will put up a good fight, the home team will be too strong this week.



The night sets once again on Quail Hollow Club.



The #PresidentsCup is near.



The night sets once again on Quail Hollow Club.

The #PresidentsCup is near.

Presidents Cup how to watch

Sky Sports Golf have extensive coverage of the Presidents Cup from Thursday to Sunday. Here's when and where you can watch it:

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event - 7.30pm

Friday: Sky Sports Golf - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event - 7.30pm

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf - 12 noon, Sky Sports Main Event - 9pm

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf - 5pm

