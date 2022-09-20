Presidents Cup 2022: Preview, team line-ups & how to watch

It’s time for team golf on the PGA Tour, as two sides head to Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup.
The match, which is held in non-Ryder Cup years, will pit an International Team, made up of players from outside the USA and Europe, against a USA Team that closely resembles a Ryder Cup worthy line-up.
The format is based on that of the Ryder Cup, but actually takes place over four days rather than three. It’s team matchplay over the first three days, before 12 singles matches on the Sunday.
The match has been played 13 times, with the USA winning 11 times, and the International’s sole victory coming back in 1998 in Australia.
It’s no surprise then, that the USA are very, very strong favourites to win the event again. If things end with both teams on 15 points, there's no playoff, the match is simply declared a draw.
The last time out that was nearly the case. Things were close in 2019, as the USA, led by player-captain Tiger Woods, won 16-14.
As it's a PGA Tour run event, there will be no LIV Golf players in either team. For the Internationals, that means no Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer or Louis Oosthuizen, amongst others.
One thing to remember this week is that the players won’t be playing for any cash. In a sport where money has been a rather large talking point this year, the Presidents Cup will only pay charities and not the players.
With that being said, let's take a look at all the details...
Presidents Cup details
Course: Quail Hollow, Charlotte, North Carolina
Course stats: Par 72, 7,618 yards
Defending champion: USA
Presidents Cup teams
Here's the all important team line-ups, as well as their current Official World Golf Ranking:
International Team
Hideki Matsuyama - 17
Sungjae Im - 19
Tom Kim - 22
Corey Conners - 26
Adam Scott - 30
K.H Lee - 43
Mito Pereira - 49
Sebastián Muñoz - 63
Cam Davis - 66
Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 67
Si Woo Kim - 76
Taylor Pendrith - 109
USA Team
Scottie Scheffler - 1
Patrick Cantlay - 4
Xander Schauffele - 5
Justin Thomas - 7
Collin Morikawa - 9
Sam Burns - 12
Jordan Spieth - 13
Tony Finau - 14
Billy Horschel - 15
Max Homa - 17
Cameron Young - 18
Kevin Kisner - 25
Betting Odds:
USA - 2/9
Internationals - 8/1
Draw - 20/1
If you want value, look elsewhere. The USA will be heavy favourites anywhere you look this week, and for very good reason. Although the Internationals will put up a good fight, the home team will be too strong this week.
The night sets once again on Quail Hollow Club.— Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) September 16, 2022
The #PresidentsCup is near.
🎟️: https://t.co/ntEGSvH9HVpic.twitter.com/Xou463A0Qt
Presidents Cup how to watch
Sky Sports Golf have extensive coverage of the Presidents Cup from Thursday to Sunday. Here's when and where you can watch it:
Thursday: Sky Sports Golf - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event - 7.30pm
Friday: Sky Sports Golf - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event - 7.30pm
Saturday: Sky Sports Golf - 12 noon, Sky Sports Main Event - 9pm
Sunday: Sky Sports Golf - 5pm