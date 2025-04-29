Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Presidents Cup captains for the 2026 match at Medinah Country Club have been announced.

Brandt Snedeker will lead the American side on home soil, while Australian Geoff Ogilvy will take charge of the International team outside Chicago.

Former US Open champion Ogilvy, an assistant for the last four iterations of the event, is tasked with becoming the first captain to lead the International team to victory over the US since 1998.

“The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career,” said Ogilvy, who played in the competition five times with a 7-9-2 overall record.

“Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol, which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans.

“I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead-up and throughout the event.”

Snedeker, meanwhile, played in one Presidents Cup and featured at the 2012 Ryder Cup, where Europe made a famous comeback in the last big team match played at Medinah.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner is also one of Keegan Bradley’s assistants for this year’s Ryder Cup.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named US team captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf,” said Snedeker.

“Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA TOUR career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team.”

The 2026 Presidents Cup will take place from September 24-27 at Medinah Country Club.

The US hold a 13-1-1 overall lead in the historically one-sided contest.

