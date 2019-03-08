search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPressure? What pressure? - Rory's ready for Augusta

Golf News

Pressure? What pressure? - Rory's ready for Augusta

By Michael McEwan07 March, 2019
Rory McIlroy The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Career grand slam Gene Sarazen Ben Hogan Gary Player Jack Nicklaus Tiger Woods
Rory Mc Ilroy Ready For Augusta

Rory McIlroy says he now feels ‘comfortable’ with the pressure of trying to complete the career grand slam.

The Northern Irishman is just one Masters victory away from joining an exclusive band of golfers to have won all four men’s majors.

Next month’s visit to Augusta National marks his fifth attempt at emulating Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to completed the clean sweep, and the 29-year-old says he will go to Georgia more relaxed than ever.

• WATCH - This Bryson DeChambeau video will mess with your head

• USGA in embarrassing climb down over Thomas tweet

“It's definitely taken me time to come to terms with the things I've needed to deal with inside my own head,” said McIlroy. “I think sometimes I'm too much of a fan of the game because I know exactly who has won the grand slam and I know exactly the people I would be putting myself alongside. So, there's maybe a part of that that, if I didn't know the history of the game and I wasn't such a fan it would work in my favour.

Rory Mc Ilroy Augusta National

“It would be a massive achievement. It would be huge. But, I can't think about it in that way. I just have to go out and play the golf course the way I know that I can play it and repeat that for four days.”

Victory in the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool put McIlroy three-quarters of the way towards completing the slam. He said that he put himself under “extra stress” to finish the job on his first few subsequent trips to Augusta.

• Newspaper under fire over 'derogatory' Keith Mitchell headline

• QUIZ - Can you name the 15 non-American Masters champions?

“I guess I've become a lot more comfortable with the fact that I'm going to fail more times than I succeed at that certain conquest or whatever you want to call it,” he added. “I've become comfortable with the fact I've tried four times, I've failed, but Abraham Lincoln lost the first 13 elections he was ever in. He wound up being the President of the United States. So, I’ve still got a bit of time.”

The 2019 Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National from April 11-14.

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Career grand slam

Related Articles - Gene Sarazen

Related Articles - Ben Hogan

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell hilariously explains relationship with swing coach
Looking to make massive distance gains? Try this…
2019 Solheim Cup celebrates International Women's Day
Day WD prompts gamblers to call for weekly injury updates
Golf writing great Dan Jenkins passes away

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow