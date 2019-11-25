Prestigious club sued by ex-member who "played too much"

A former member of Sunningdale GC is suing the exclusive Berkshire club after having his membership revoked… for playing too much golf!



John Cawood, a 72-year-old former lawyer from Australia, has started legal proceedings after he was booted out of the club for allegedly playing more than 30 rounds per year.

Cawood, who spends the majority of the year ‘Down Under’, had been on a subsidised overseas membership at Sunningdale, reckoned to cost in the region of £1,100 per year. That’s as compared to the £3,750 annual dues paid by full members.



The Central London county court heard how concerns were first raised in 2011 about the amount of time that Cawood was spending at the club and that it was suggested to him then that he become a full member.

The matter was raised for a second time in 2014, leading to his membership being revoked in 2015.



Club officials have alleged that, between 2014 and 2015, Cawood was in the UK for more than 11 months, considerably more than his six-month tourist visa allowed.

Cawood countered that his partner’s partners were ill at the time and, as his partner is a British citizen, he was allowed to remain in the UK on a spousal visa.

The case continues this week.