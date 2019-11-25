search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPrestigious club sued by ex-member who "played too much"

Golf News

Prestigious club sued by ex-member who "played too much"

By Michael McEwan18 November, 2019
Sunnigdale Golf Club Golf in England John Cawood Central London county court Court Hearing Membership grassroots golf Amateur Golf
Sunningdale Golf Club

A former member of Sunningdale GC is suing the exclusive Berkshire club after having his membership revoked… for playing too much golf!

John Cawood, a 72-year-old former lawyer from Australia, has started legal proceedings after he was booted out of the club for allegedly playing more than 30 rounds per year.

Cawood, who spends the majority of the year ‘Down Under’, had been on a subsidised overseas membership at Sunningdale, reckoned to cost in the region of £1,100 per year. That’s as compared to the £3,750 annual dues paid by full members.

• Pro hit with EIGHT-SHOT penalty after ball blunder

• Bob-Mac closing in on "unbelievable" honour

The Central London county court heard how concerns were first raised in 2011 about the amount of time that Cawood was spending at the club and that it was suggested to him then that he become a full member.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

The matter was raised for a second time in 2014, leading to his membership being revoked in 2015. 

• Matthew banks on experience for 2021 Solheim

• “Anxiety tore my golf apart,” says Beef

Club officials have alleged that, between 2014 and 2015, Cawood was in the UK for more than 11 months, considerably more than his six-month tourist visa allowed.

Cawood countered that his partner’s partners were ill at the time and, as his partner is a British citizen, he was allowed to remain in the UK on a spousal visa.

The case continues this week.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf in England

Related Articles - Court Hearing

Related Articles - Membership

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Huge boost for women's golf as LET and LPGA to merge
Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season
It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
Robert MacIntyre: The masterful apprentice
Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow