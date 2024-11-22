Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Cash-strapped golf clubs across the UK and Ireland are battling for survival right now.

Dozens of clubs are being forced to make major changes in order to preserve their futures amid the looming threat of closure.

Even the most prestigious clubs aren’t immune from danger, either.

Just ask Balmoral, the historic South Belfast venue that was the longtime home of Fred Daly – the first Irish winner of the Open.

Last week, the club was forced to consider asking members to each provide a £1,000 loan to help cover their cash shortfall and pay off club debts that have racked up to over £1million.

The other options in a stark letter about rescue plans included entering administration and selling off land and assets that would see the 18-hole parkland course reduced to nine holes.

However, in a new update by the Irish News, the venue is now considering selling up completely to a Dublin-based property group instead.

It is understood that a takeover proposal is on the table from Merrion Property Group and will be discussed at an extraordinary general meeting at the club next week.

And part of that proposal would mean Balmoral members losing their course forever and relocating.

Merrion has previously offered Balmoral to move to a yet-to-be built championship course at Ballylesson, a 149-acre estate it owns about four miles away in Drumbo.

But the change could now happen after Merion revived its interest in Balmoral’s 75-acre site, and the financially-stricken club may indeed sell.

Under the proposal – that could see Merion cover Balmoral’s financial shortfall – a new new 18-hole course designed by former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley will be constructed at Ballylesson.

Ownership of Ballylesson would be transferred to the golf club, with new facilities that would also include a practice range and clubhouse. Balmoral would also receive up to £4million pending the construction of up to 350 houses and 250 apartments on its land.

Crucially, members would be able to keep playing the popular Balmoral layout until the new championship course at Ballylesson is ready to play.

The controversial proposal will be the hot topic at Balmoral’s EGM on Wednesday 27 November.

